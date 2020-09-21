Hiba Tawaji and Ibrahim Maalouf Tie The Knot in France!

Written by Alexandra Abumuhor

A civil marriage was held on Friday and a church wedding ceremony was held on Saturday.

The couple previously had to postpone their engagement in mid-August due to the unfortunate Beirut explosion.

The love birds' wedding pictures spread on social media; the pictures featured Tawaji in a simple soft dress as she let her hair down to her shoulders. They showed signs of happiness on the couple's faces, on this special occasion.

Maalouf is a world-famous composer, music professor, and a trumpeter, the 40-year-old Beirut born musician is the son of trumpeter Nassim Maalouf and pianist Nada Maalouf and grandson of journalist and music specialist Rushdi Maalouf.

Hiba Tawaji, born December 10, 1987 is a Lebanese soprano coloratura singer, actress, and director. She played the main female role in some of the most well-known Rahbani musicals. She also has 4 Arabic musicals and 4 studio albums all produced by Oussama Rahbani.