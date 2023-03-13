Albawaba sums up 2023 Oscars

ALBAWABA - This year's Oscars was a huge success, with Everything Everywhere All At Once winning big, and Brendan Fraser's best actor award win.

The change of the Oscars' carpet from red to beige was not the only highlight of the evening, as many things were surprising at the Dolby Theater where the ceremony was held.

It varied from Lady Gaga in a T-shirt, to a visit from Jenny the Donkey, and Hugh Grant allegedly being rude in interviews.

Most memorable Oscars 2023 moments

1. Lady Gaga took the stage in a T-shirt, ripped jeans, and no makeup.

Lady Gaga performed her emotional song from Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand."

The star ditched her Versace gown for a black basic tee, ripped jeans, and no makeup look, and had her hair tied up in a braid, Gaga finished her look with a pair of converse.



2. Euphoria's Hunter Schafer Goes Topless for the Oscar's party

And the award for the most daring outfit of the night goes to Hunter Schafer, the actress went topless and used a single feather to cover up her nipples.

Via AFP

3. The guest of honor for the night was a donkey!

Jenny, the donkey from 'Banshees of Inisherin,' was a guest of honor at the Oscars.

She escorted the host of the night, Jimmy Kimmel on stage, and he shared: "Not only is Jenny an actor, but she’s also a certified emotional support donkey, If you are feeling upset or anxious or just love mules, feel free to give her a hug."

They’ve only gone and brought out Jenny the donkey at the #Oscars 😭💛



Jenny was one of the many stars of The Banshees Of Inisherin 🎬#oscars #oscars23 #oscars2023 #bansheesofinisherin #academyawards pic.twitter.com/Oy6Kcj1q02 — Today FM 💛 (@TodayFM) March 13, 2023

4. Angela Basset's reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis' Oscar win

When Jamie Lee Curtis' name was called to receive her Oscar award for best supporting actress, everyone was ecstatic and stood up to clap their hands.

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

But what grabbed the attention of many was Wakanda Forever star Angela Basset, who from her reaction did not seem happy about Curtis' win.

Basset looked visibly disappointed as the cameras pointed at her face, and the actress did not even stand up to clap for her colleague's win.

5. Hugh Grant being rude to Ashley Graham

Prior to the ceremony of Hollywood's biggest night, model Ashley Graham met with British actor Hugh Grant for a quick interview, but Grant wasn't feeling it and seemingly shut down the model.

Graham said: "Hugh Grant, you are a veteran of the Oscars, and you've been here a few times, what's your favorite part of the Oscars?"

Grant shared after a long pause: "It's fascinating, it's vanity fair."

hugh grant wants no part of this dumb shit pic.twitter.com/uBQ70QcZGf — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2023

The model then asked if he was "excited about anything tonight," or if he had his hopes up for anyone, and he just replied: "No one in particular."

Graham tried to keep the conversation going by asking him about his outfit, and who is it designed by? he replied: "I'm wearing my suit."

Ashley exclaimed: "What was it like to be in Glass Onion? How fun is it to shoot something like that?'

But she was met with a barely there response: "Well I'm barely in it, I was in it for about three seconds."

6. Lady Gaga runs to help a paparazzi that fell

In footage shared on social media, Lady Gaga can be seen rushing to help a photographer who fell on the Oscars' carpet.

Lady Gaga stops to help photographer who fell at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/4w4MNCO89X — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 13, 2023

She rushed to help the paparazzi and helped him after she made sure he was okay.

7. Brendan Fraser wins an Oscar

The Whale actor Brendan Fraser tearfully accepted his award for best actor of the year.

In his emotional speech, he gave a shoutout to his children as cried, and thanked his best first mate, partner Jeanne Moore.

8. Michelle Yeoh makes history

Michelle Yeoh took home the Best Actress award at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night.

Via AFP

With her win, Yeoh made history as the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for lead actress.

9. Ke Huy Quan sobs as he received his Oscar award

Ke Huy Quan won best supporting actor for "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

The second he got up to give his speech he yelled: "Mom, I just won an Oscar," with tears running down his face.

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!" Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/92QIp3PRmS — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

He shared: "My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refuge camp. And somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This, this is the American dream!"

10. A$AP's heartwarming reaction to Rihanna performing

Rihanna showcased her baby bump on the Champagne-colored carpet and gave a killer performance for Wakanda Forever's theme song Lift Me Up.

rihanna performing ‘lift me up’ with a live orchestra at the oscars

pic.twitter.com/T8oZ9Ujr9O — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) March 13, 2023

In the crowd cheering her, her beau, and the father of her 10-month-old baby and unborn child, A$AP Rocky.

The rapper's eyes sparkled the second Rihanna started to sing, cheered proudly, and raised his champagne glass to the singer after her performance came to an end.

By Alexandra Abumuhor