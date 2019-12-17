'Hijabis, Syrians and Dogs are NOT ALLOWED on the Beach'! Yuri Mrakadi Furious About Corruption in Lebanon (Video)

Lebanese artist Yuri Mrakadi celebrates his 50th birthday on Tuesday, reminding fans of a throwback from last year.

On this day, fans recalled the famous video from Mrakadi a year prior, when he was prevented from entering a beach with his dog.

In the video, Yuri recounted his experience of going on a walk with his dog at a public beach in Lebanon, when security personnel refused to let them in, informing him that there was a new rule that prevents hijabis, Syrians and dogs from entering.

The singer expressed his anger toward the discriminatory decision, stressing that combining veiled women and Syrians with dogs in the same category is offensive and unacceptable.

Mrakadi was born in Beirut on December 17, 1969.