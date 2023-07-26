Hilalah Alhmdani dies 3 days after giving birth

ALBAWABA - Omani poet Hilalah Alhmdani died three days after giving birth.

Omani poet, Hilalah Alhmdani died at the age of 33 in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

And it has been revealed that Alhmdani died only three days after giving birth to her first child. It has been claimed that the late poet had a cardiac arrest after giving birth, and it is not yet clear if she died as a result of a medical error.

Who is Hilalah Alhmdani?

A poet from Oman, she gained great fame after winning the title of the reality show, Million's Poet in its second season in 2007, it is worth noting that she was the first female poet from Oman to star in the show.