Hilar Duff to Star in 'How i Met Your Mother' Sequel!

Hulu announced Wednesday that it has ordered How I Met Your Father to series.

Hilary Duff will star in and produce what Hulu is calling a sequel to How I Met Your Mother.

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine seasons on CBS and featured Ted Mosby (Josh Radner) telling his children in the future the convoluted story of how their parents met. Cobie Smulders, Jason Segal, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris played Ted's friends.

Hulu announced Wednesday that it has ordered How I Met Your Father to series. Hilary Duff will star in and produce what Hulu is calling a sequel to How I Met Your Mother.

How I Met Your Mother ran for nine seasons on CBS and featured Ted Mosby (Josh Radner) telling his children in the future the convoluted story of how their parents met. Cobie Smulders, Jason Segal, Alyson Hannigan and Neil Patrick Harris played Ted's friends.

CBS attempted a follow-up series in 2014.

Greta Gerwig wrote the pilot and was set to star in How I Met Your Dad, but the show did not move forward. Duff tried to bring back her Disney sitcom Lizzie Maguire in 2020.

Duff and creator Terri Minsky parted ways with Disney over their take on an edgier, more grown-up Lizzie and Duff was unable to revive the show elsewhere.

Paramount+ premiered the final season of Duff's series Younger on April 15.

Hulu has greenlit 10 episodes for the first season.