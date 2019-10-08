Hilarious and Disgusting! Maritta Hallani SLIMED at #KidsChoiceAwards Abu Dhabi.. Watch!

  1. Home
Published October 8th, 2019 - 07:40 GMT
Maritta was surprised with a waterfall of green liquid Source maritta Instagram
Maritta was surprised with a waterfall of green liquid (Source: @maritta Instagram)

Millennial singer Maritta Hallani, daughter of Lebanese superstar Assi Hallani, posted a video on Instagram at the #KidsChoiceAwards Abu Dhabi, where she wrapped up a concert for the children's channel Nickelodeon.


While giving her final greeting, she was surprised with a waterfall of green liquid exploding in front of her. She barely managed rush off before being completely drenched.

The funny video reached more than 345k views within a few hours.

Earlier, Maritta created a buzz after publishing pictures of herself disguised as the famous cartoon character Minnie Mouse, bringing her more than 59k likes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🐭♥️🍪

A post shared by MARITTA 🦋 (@maritta) on

 


