Hilarious and Disgusting! Maritta Hallani SLIMED at #KidsChoiceAwards Abu Dhabi.. Watch!

Millennial singer Maritta Hallani, daughter of Lebanese superstar Assi Hallani, posted a video on Instagram at the #KidsChoiceAwards Abu Dhabi, where she wrapped up a concert for the children's channel Nickelodeon.





While giving her final greeting, she was surprised with a waterfall of green liquid exploding in front of her. She barely managed rush off before being completely drenched.

The funny video reached more than 345k views within a few hours.

Earlier, Maritta created a buzz after publishing pictures of herself disguised as the famous cartoon character Minnie Mouse, bringing her more than 59k likes.