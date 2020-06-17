HILARIOUS! Elçin Sangu Becomes Kerem Bürsin Via FaceApp.. Check The Two Stars Comments

FaceApp has been the trend for quite some time now.

And fans of Turkish actress Elçin Sangu applied the gender-swap filter on her face, and the result was a bit shocking, as the male version of her looks very much like Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin.

Sangu posted the picture on Instagram Stories, and wrote the caption "Am I Kerem Bürsin?"

The actor hilariously re-posted Elçin's picture, and wrote the comment: "I've always known that you have a Bürsin inside of you."