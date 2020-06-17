  1. Home
  3. HILARIOUS! Elçin Sangu Becomes Kerem Bürsin Via FaceApp.. Check The Two Stars Comments

Published June 17th, 2020 - 08:26 GMT
FaceApp has been the trend for quite some time now.

And fans of Turkish actress Elçin Sangu applied the gender-swap filter on her face, and the result was a bit shocking, as the male version of her looks very much like Turkish actor Kerem Bürsin.

Sangu posted the picture on Instagram Stories, and wrote the caption "Am I Kerem Bürsin?"

The actor hilariously re-posted Elçin's picture, and wrote the comment: "I've always known that you have a Bürsin inside of you."


