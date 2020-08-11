Hilarious Tiktok Prank! Jason Derulo Knocks Will Smith's Front Teeth Out With Golf Club .. Watch

Jason Derulo has emerged the TikTok king, providing fans with some viral content during quarantine.

And the Florida-born artist isn't concerned about Trump's potential ban, as he continues to make videos with some famous friends.

He knocked out Will Smith's front teeth with a golf club Sunday, as he took to TikTok with a hilarious video from a lesson gone very wrong which was obviously a prank.

The 30-year-old stood against a floor-to-ceiling virtual reality screen, depicting a golf course, as Smith, 51, helped him with his swing.

The Fresh Prince of Bel Air star took a step back, before stepping in to give one more tip, telling him: 'Wait, hold it. Don't swing yet.'

Derulo swung the club back at the exact moment Smith stepped in, as he appeared to him in the face which resulted in breaking off his two front teeth but obviously that was some movie magic.

He looked instantly guilty, as Smith showed off his new altered smile, telling him: 'Put some ice on that... I got a thing.'