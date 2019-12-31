Hilarious Tweet From Google Arabia Responding to Rumors of Badria Tolba as 'Google Maps Voice Command'!

Social media broke the news that Google is in talks with Egyptian comedy actress Badria Tolba to hire her as a Google Maps Voice Command.

The news, which started as joke, was heavily circulated online as though it were real, which made the Egyptian artist top the trending list of Google's search engine.

The buzz did not stop here, as Google Arabia was forced to deny the news formally through their official account on Twitter, but they did it in a humorous way to match the tone of the rumors.

Google Arabia tweeted: "This happened how much o'clock?"

"وده حصل هاو ماتش أو كلوك؟!؟" https://t.co/MOvUFuEzBv — GoogleArabia (@GoogleArabia) December 30, 2019

The account added in another tweet: "Google Maps helps millions of people reach their destination every day with the help of clear voice guidance. As much as we enjoy Badria Tolba's movies, we want to ensure that no changes in Google Maps voice guidance features are taking place, and we will continue to help users in Egypt and all Arabic speakers with the same voice."