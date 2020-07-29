HILARIOUS! Watch Can Yaman's Series Bay Yanlış's Bloopers (Video)

Turkish actor Can Yaman shared bloopers video from his 2020 hit series Bay Yanlış "Mr. Wrong" with his 6.8 million followers on Instagram.

Yaman captioned the video: "Hahah is so good! Behind the scenes ~ Ep. 5 #BayYanlış."

Unlike what was reported about him being arrogant and mean to his fellow actors, Can looked very friendly on set, assisting the crew, laughing with them and providing his support to whoever needs it.

Many critics have assumed that Bay Yanlış would fail and filming it would stop, after the first two episodes achieved poor viewership rates.

But the more episodes are shown, the more views the series gets, achieving 6% views rates, which is considered to be an above average rate for a summer series, reporting Aljaras.