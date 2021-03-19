Hilary Duff is Actually a Little Scared to Have Another Girl

Hilary Duff is hoping her third child will be another boy, because she’s “a little scared” to have two girls.

The 33-year-old actress is already mother to son Luca Cruz, nine, and daughter Banks Violet, two, and has said she hopes her impending arrival is a second baby boy, because she found Luca much easier to deal with than Banks when they were babies.

Hilary – who has Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and Banks and her unborn third child with current husband Matthew Koma – spoke as she was asked if her decision to dye her hair blue was a type of gender reveal, which she insisted it wasn’t.

She said: "I know the blue hair seems like we do know, but we really don't.

"I'm actually a little scared to have another girl because Banks was a tough … she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she's so great now, so I could see it. But then I don't know, in my mind I'm like, 'Maybe she's my only little princess and she's going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.'

"Either way, we're stoked and super excited. Everyone that's close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that's more of a stranger that's like, 'What are you having?' they're like, 'We call girl’.”

Despite hoping she has a boy, the ‘Younger’ star later clarified she doesn’t have a “strong feeling about it either way”.

She added during an appearance on the ‘Informed Pregnancy’ podcast: "Honestly, I'm just saying boy. I really don't have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time. I was like, 'I should know, it's inside my body. It's my baby, I should know.'

"I don't know, and now I'm okay with just not knowing. But I think it's a boy."



The news comes after Hilary said in December she wasn’t going to find out the sex of her unborn child before their birth, because it didn’t “feel appropriate” for her to have a gender reveal party amid COVID-19.

She said at the time: "We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory.

Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!

"It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us. Luca is falling under the annoyed category!"