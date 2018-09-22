Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Not in Rush to Sign Document of Marriage

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma (Twitter)

Hilary Duff isn't in "any rush" to marry Matthew Koma.

The couple are expecting a baby girl together but - whilst they do want to tie the knot one day - they aren't making it their top priority.

A source told E! News: "They already feel married and don't feel they need a signed document to seal the deal. They eventually do want to get married and have a ceremony but for now, are focused on their baby girl coming. Everyone gets along great and it has been a smooth transition. Luca has been overly excited since day one of this pregnancy and is starting to understand more of what is about to come.

He is very anxious for his baby sister to come and is always talking about her. Hilary is so excited to welcome a girl into the family and knows how great of a dad Matthew going to be. He already calls the baby his 'little princess' and Hilary has fallen in love with him even more during this process."

Meanwhile, the blonde beauty previously confessed she is a "little over" being pregnant.

She said: "Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it at this point where I am like, 'Cool, I'm ready, when is it happening?' But it is awesome to have another kid to focus on because you're not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain you feel or anything that happens. I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on."