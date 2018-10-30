Hilary Duff Gives Birth to a Daughter

Duff first revealed she was pregnant with her second child in June (Source: hilaryduff / Instagram )

Younger and Lizzie McGuire actress Hilary Duff announced on Instagram Monday that she has given birth to a daughter.

"Banks Violet Bair [heart emoji] this little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic," Duff captioned a photo of her standing by a window and smiling down at the blanket-swaddled newborn she is holding.

Her boyfriend Matthew Koma is behind them in the snapshot.

Duff first revealed she was pregnant with her second child in June. She also has a 6-year-old son named Luca with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie.