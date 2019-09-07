Hilary Duff Ready to Uncover Makeup Range Next Week

Hilary Duff is set to launch her own makeup range net week.



The 31-year-old star is taking her first steps into the world of beauty with her Nudestix capsule collaboration - set to be unveiled on Tuesday (10.09.19) - and she wanted to shun the typical California style with her range.



She told WWD: "The colors were a nod to the fall. There are a lot of pink and ethereal tones in there.

"I'm a California girl and everything is like, bronze-y and golden, and I'm sick of that. I want my sweater and I want pearlised tones."



The upcoming range - dubbed the Daydreamer Palette - features a blush, three eye colours, highlight and a balm for both lip and cheeks.



Although Hilary is an investor in the brand, she revealed she pitched herself to the company to front the collection.







The 'Lizzie McGuire' actress explained she has "always" wanted her own beauty range, but her busy career and home life means she just doesn't have the time to fully commit to it.



Instead, Hilary has found a middle ground which could eventually lead to a more hands on approach in the future.



Se added: "I've always dreamed of doing [my own beauty line], and I just don't have enough time.

"Between both coasts and I have two kids and I have my hands in a lot of different pots, and the market's really saturated. I don't really know exactly where I would fit in right now."

This article has been adapted from its original source.