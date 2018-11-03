Hilary Duff Shares Instagram Video of Newborn Daughter Hiccuping

Hilary Duff shares new video for her little girl. (hilaryduff / Instagram)

Hilary Duff captured a cute video of her newborn daughter hiccuping.

The 31-year-old actress shared a clip of Banks Violet, her baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma, Thursday after giving birth last week.

The video shows a closeup of Banks' face as Duff cradles the infant in her lap. Banks hiccups several times before giving a tiny sneeze.

"little bean is a week old today!" Duff captioned the post, adding rainbow, unicorn and star emojis. "she really nails hiccups and sneezes."

The Younger star announced Banks' birth in an Instagram post Monday after welcoming the infant Oct. 25.

"Banks Violet Bair," she wrote. "This little bit has fully stolen our hearts! She joined our world at home on Thursday afternoon and is absolute magic."

Duff is also parent to 6-year-old Luca Cruz with her ex-husband, retired NHL player Mike Comrie. She said on The Late Late Show with James Corden in June that Luca wanted to name his younger sister Cofont Croissant.

"Luca thinks Cofont Croissant is, like, the coolest name," the actress told host James Corden.

"When I refer to it as 'Cofont,' and I'm like, 'That would be so cool, nobody at school's gonna be named Cofont,' and he's like, 'Croissant. Cofont Croissant.' It, like, goes together," she said.