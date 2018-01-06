Hilary Swank and Brendan Fraser's Comeback

Brendan Fraser and Hilary Swank -- beloved actors who have worked sporadically in recent years -- will be seen in 2018's FX drama (Source: Kathy Hutchins - Shutterstock)

Brendan Fraser and Hilary Swank -- beloved actors who have worked sporadically in recent years -- will be seen in 2018's FX drama Trust.

"'I embraced this from the boots and belt up,' -- Brendan Fraser on playing his character, Chace. #TCA18 #TrustFX," the cable network tweeted Friday, quoting the actor as saying at the Television Critics' Association press tour.

"'You had me at hello.' Hilary Swank after getting the call to work with Danny Boyle and Simon Beaufoy on #TrustFX #TCA18," another FX post said.

Variety said the small-screen version of the fact-based, 1973 John Paul Getty III kidnap drama will debut on March 25. Beaufoy created Trust and executive produced it alongside Danny Boyle, who also directed the first three episodes.

Harris Dickinson plays Getty, Donald Sutherland plays his grandfather, Swank plays his mother and Fraser plays a family employee trying to bring the young man home.

