Hind Shoufani's Oscar-Nominated Film ‘The Present’ is on Netflix!

The Oscar-nominated short film “The Present” from Palestinian-British filmmaker Farah Nabulsi has debuted on giant streaming service Netflix.

“The Present” tells the story of Yusef, played by renowned Palestinian actor Saleh Bakri, and his daughter Yasmine, played by young actress Maryam Kanj, who set out in Palestine’s West Bank to buy his wife a gift.

Organizers of the film awards-giving body on Sunday announced that “The Present” in the running for the “Best Live Action Short Film” category.

It is competing against Doug Roland’s “Feeling Through,” Elvira Lind’s short drama “The Letter Room,” Travon Free’s “Two Distant Strangers” and the Tomer Shushan-directed “White Eye.”

On March 9, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts also announced that Nabulsi’s film was shortlisted in the British short film section.

