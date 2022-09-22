Hisham Selim Passes Away at The Age of 64

Egyptian actor Hisham Selim died a little while ago at the age of 64, after a long battle with cancer, and the funeral will take place afternoon in Cairo, Egypt.

Hisham Selim is best known for starring in movies such as Vanished and Empire M which was released in 1972.

In 2020, Hisham Selim publicly supported his son, who came out as Transgender. His young son 'Nour' was born as a female before undergoing sex reassignment procedures.

By Alexandra Abumuhor