Hisham Selim Passes Away at The Age of 64

Published September 22nd, 2022 - 08:49 GMT
Hisham Selim died a little while ago (Youtube)
Egyptian actor Hisham Selim died a little while ago at the age of 64, after a long battle with cancer, and the funeral will take place afternoon in Cairo, Egypt. 

Hisham Selim is best known for starring in movies such as Vanished and Empire M which was released in 1972.

In 2020, Hisham Selim publicly supported his son, who came out as Transgender. His young son 'Nour' was born as a female before undergoing sex reassignment procedures.

