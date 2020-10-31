Holiday Spirit: Carly Rae Jepsen Releases 'It's Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries' Song

Carly Rae Jepsen released on Friday a new holiday track titled "It's Not Christmas Till Somebody Cries."

The song is available to stream on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and Pandora.

"My boyfriend is a vegan, so they fed him fish/ My uncle made it worse by talkin' politics/ I had a few opinions, might've started a fight, well/ It's not Christmas till somebody cries," Jepsen sings on the track.

Jepsen, for the song's artwork, dressed up similar to a Christmas tree and wrapped herself up in lights.



"I hope it makes you smile and think of you and yours this season (as chaotic as they may be!)," the pop star said on Twitter about the song.

Jepsen surprise released in May Dedicated Side B, a companion album to her 2019 release, Dedicated.