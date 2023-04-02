  1. Home
Hollywood stars attend the NMACC Gala in Mumbai

Alexandra Abumuhor

Alexandra Abumuhor

Published April 2nd, 2023 - 09:30 GMT
NMACC is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space

ALBAWABA - Hollywood stars wowed the red carpet at the Mumbai Launch of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space as it showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

Hollywood as well as Bollywood stars dazzled thee red carpet with their Saris and beautiful designer gowns, among the attendees were Zendaya, Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Gigi Hadid. 

Scroll down for the looks of the most famous stars at the NMACC.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas - AFP

 

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor - AFP

 

Bollywood actress Shradhha Kapoor -AFP

 

Bollywood actress Disha Patani - AFP

 

actor Sunny Kaushal - AFP
Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor - AFP

 

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan with actress Saba Azad - AFP 
 
 Bollywood actor Salman Khan - AFP

 

 actress Zendaya - AFP

 

Palestinian model Gigi Hadid -AFP
 
actress Penélope Cruz - AFP

 

Hollywood actor Tom Holland - AFP

 

