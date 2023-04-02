Hollywood stars attend the NMACC Gala in Mumbai

ALBAWABA - Hollywood stars wowed the red carpet at the Mumbai Launch of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space as it showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.
Hollywood as well as Bollywood stars dazzled thee red carpet with their Saris and beautiful designer gowns, among the attendees were Zendaya, Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Gigi Hadid.
Scroll down for the looks of the most famous stars at the NMACC.
By Alexandra Abumuhor
