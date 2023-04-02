Hollywood stars attend the NMACC Gala in Mumbai

ALBAWABA - Hollywood stars wowed the red carpet at the Mumbai Launch of The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center.

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) is India's first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary cultural space as it showcases India's finest offerings in music, theatre, fine arts, and crafts.

Hollywood as well as Bollywood stars dazzled thee red carpet with their Saris and beautiful designer gowns, among the attendees were Zendaya, Tom Holland, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and Gigi Hadid.

Scroll down for the looks of the most famous stars at the NMACC.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas with Nick Jonas - AFP

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor - AFP

Bollywood actress Shradhha Kapoor -AFP

Bollywood actress Disha Patani - AFP

actor Sunny Kaushal - AFP

Bollywood actors Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor - AFP

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan with actress Saba Azad - AFP



Bollywood actor Salman Khan - AFP

actress Zendaya - AFP

Palestinian model Gigi Hadid -AFP



actress Penélope Cruz - AFP

Hollywood actor Tom Holland - AFP

By Alexandra Abumuhor