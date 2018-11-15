In Honor of the CMA Awards, Kacey Musgraves and Rascal Flatts Take Part in 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' (Video)

Kacey Musgraves appeared in the latest edition of "Jimmy Kimmel Live's" Mean Tweets alongside Rascal Flatts and other country stars. (Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live - Youtube)

Kacey Musgraves, Rascal Flatts and other country music stars took part in a special edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live's Mean Tweets segment in honor of the CMA Awards.

"Put some freaking clothes on Kasey Musgraves, that outfit is not country," a fan tweeted Musgraves, who misspelled her first name.

"Yeah it's kinda not," Musgraves replied with a smile while wearing a fishnet top. Musgraves won Album of the Year at the CMA Awards on Wednesday for Golden Hour.

Rascal Flatts, meanwhile, was compared to rock band Nickelback.

"People who say Nickelback is the worst band obviously haven't heard Rascal Flatts," the group read from a commentator.

Rascal Flatts took the comment in stride and proceeded to sing Nickelback song "Photograph."

Jake Owen, Thomas Rhett, Midland, Dierks Bentley, Lauren Alaina, Brothers Osborne, Jon Pardi, Cole Swindle, Michael Ray, Scotty McCreery, Ashley McBryde, Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Luke Combs -- who won New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards -- also took part in the segment.

"Luke Combs looks like the human manifestation of cornbread," the singer shared from Twitter.

Chris Stapleton won Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year and Keith Urban won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards.