Horror! Liam Payne Could Lose $10 Million Home and His 'Memories' With Ex Cheryl in California Wildfires

Horror: Liam Payne voiced fears he will lose his $10 million LA pad and his 'memories' with ex Cheryl in California wildfires... as fellow Brit Orlando Bloom shared blazing inferno snap

Liam Payne, 25, has told fans he fears he will lose his $10 million home in the wildfires currently devastating California.

The Kardashians, Lady Gaga and Caitlyn Jenner have been forced to evacuate their homes after they burnt down in the blazing inferno.

Reflecting on the situation on his Twitter account on Saturday, Liam also lamented he will lose happy memories from the house, which is where he first set up home with now ex girlfriend Cheryl.

Liam shared with his 32,400,000 followers on Twitter: 'My heart goes out to everyone caught in the fires please stay safe and don’t take unnecessary risks.

'I think I’m about to lose my house and its memories. Even worse tragically people have died thoughts and prayers with everyone. It’s been a tough day, let’s hope it gets better.'

The Bedroom Floor hitmaker had been renting out his plush five-bedroom property for £46,000 ($60,000) a month.

Destruction: British star Orlando Bloom also revealed how close the devastating fires have got to his property as he shared a snap of the huge fire burning on the street where his home is



Liam, who has owned his home since late 2015, had a change of heart about selling his home after initially listing the pad for £9.8 million ($13.9million) in February.

The dad-of-one once lived at the 4.69-acre secluded Californian mansion with his ex-girlfriend Cheryl when she was pregnant with their son Bear.

British star Orlando Bloom also mused on the consequences of the devastating fires as he shared a snap of the huge fire burning on the street where his home is.

He wrote: 'This is my street as of two hours ago praying for the safety of all my malibu fam, grateful to our brave firefighters please stay safe.' (sic)

American actor Will Smith also expressed his fears about the wildfire approaching his family home in Malibu.

The infamous Bachelor Mansion and the set of West World have been consumed in the destructive flames of the wildfire.

Sadness: Reflecting on the tragedy, Orlando wrote, 'This is my street as of two hours ago praying for the safety of all my malibu fam, grateful to our brave firefighters please stay safe'