Hosni Mubarak Who? Mohamed Ramadan Takes Selfies With Fans at Egyptian President's Memorial Service!

Egyptian belly dancer Sama El Masri launched an attack on artist Mohamed Ramadan following the memorial service of former Egyptian President Mohamed Hosni Mubarak.

In the footage, Sama compared just how different Ramadan's behavior was during the service from other artists like Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz who declined to take selfies with fans out of respect to the late president and the nature of the circumstances.

A few days prior, Ramadan was criticized for ignoring the three days of mourning that was implemented in Egypt in light of the death of former president Mubarak, when he published a new video that showed him dancing and singing to promote his new song Ana Gadaa.