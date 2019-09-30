Hot Hot Hot! Watch Haifa Wehbe's Seductive Performance at Mr. Lebanon Coronation

Lebanese singer and performer Haifa Wehbe celebrated the coronation of Mr. Lebanon 2019 in the presence of many social elites and celebrities.





During the ceremony, Haifa stunned in a sexy silver dress by Kuwaiti designer Yousef Aljasmi, where she performed a selection of her best songs, accompanied by a group of dancers.

Some Lebanese sources said that Haifa Wehbe was sick before the concert and suffered from a high fever, but still insisted on attending and singing despite her fatigue.

The organizing committee chose Mohamed Sandakli to win the title of Mr. Lebanon 2019, after a competition between 16 young men in an election ceremony held in Beirut. Many media and celeb personalities were in attendance, including Egyptian artist Nabila Obeid, who was a member of the judging panel, and the Tunisian model, Laila bin Khalifa.