How Adorable! Hazal Kaya Cradles Her New Born Son 'Fikret' in First Official Picture

Fans of beautiful Turkish actress Hazal Kaya shared her first photo on social media after giving birth to baby Fikret with her husband, artist and director Ali Atay.

Kaya is pictured cradling her baby lying on the hospital bed, in a shot that appears to have been taken immediately after birth. Atay is seen kissing Kaya's forehead.

According to sources, the child weighs 2.68 kg and 46.5 cm in length.

Fans wished the Turkish artists and the new child health and wellness, especially as the baby's weight is considered a little bit lighter than expected.