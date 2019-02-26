This Is How Angham Reacted to Her LEAKED Love Letter

Angham reposted a picture of a leaked letter in which she expresses her great love for her husband and congratulates him on his birthday to her Instagram account

Follow > Disable alert for Angham Disable alert for Ahmed Ibrahim Follow >

Angham decided to lift the siege on her personal life and finally express her love for her husband, Ahmed Ibrahim, with a romantic message.

Angham reposted a picture of a leaked letter in which she expresses her great love for her husband and congratulates him on his birthday on her Instagram account. She revealed it was the first time they celebrated his birthday after their marriage when she wrote it.

Angham captioned the leaked picture of her love letter explaining that for the first time in her life she feels happy because someone had stolen something that has to do with her personal life, and how grateful she is as that drove her to address everyone and express her love for her husband.

Angham said that February 9th was one of the most beautiful days in her life, as it was her husband's birthday and the day that she finished all the details of her new album. She congratulated her husband, Ahmed Ibrahim, again on his birthday and described him as the most beloved and the closest to her heart.

(Source: anghamofficial - Instagram)

Angham commented for the first time on her marriage news during an interview with MBC Trending. The journalist asked her about her marriage news and she only responded with "God bless you" and ended the interview with him immediately afterward.

News of Angham's marriage to musician Ahmed Ibrahim spread on Monday 18th of February, which was a surprise to the audience. The Egyptian sensation launched her own album "Hala Khassa Giddan" (A Very Special Condition) through Rotana's official channels a few days after.

The album includes 14 songs in which Angham collaborated with leading lyricists and composers, and the album's details were overseen by Ahmed Ibrahim, Angham's new husband.