How celebrities spent their Valentine's Day

ALBAWABA - Every year, we celebrate love and romance on Valentine's day, and celebrities share their own rare moments with their loved ones.

Some shared their messages on self-love for all the singles at the annual "love" celebration, while others showed lovely romantic gestures to their partners.

1. Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens shared a picture alongside her new fiance, Cole Tucker, she wrote: "Real magnetic love is out there. What a journey it was to get here but so worth it to get to my forever @cotuck, Happy Valentine’s Day."

The picture appeared to be from their engagement party.

2. Kylie Jenner and her BFF

Beauty Mogul proved that Valentine's Day is not only for lovers, as the mother of two shared a series of pictures with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou, aka Stassie baby.

In the series of pictures, the best friends posed on a basketball court and wore matching streetwear styles, leather jackets, and denim jeans.

The pair even shared a sweet kiss, the caption of the post read: "forever valentine" and added an infinity emoji.

Jenner was in an on-off relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children, Stormi Webster, and Aire Webster.

3. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Matching tattoos for the famous celebrity couple.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez who found love again in each other's arms, after almost 17 years of their initial split in 2003, have made their love permanent with matching tattoos.

Affleck and Lopez who rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in July 2022 got inked with each other's names and initials.

The singer shared with her followers her new ink which appeared to have an infinity sign with an arrow crossing through both sides of the symbol, with the names "Jennifer" and "Ben" written in cursive font.

Arrow where Affleck's choice of ink, the Hollywood actor got two crossed arrows with B and J tattooed on his body.

4. Zac Efron and his "little heartbreaker"

In 2019, he became a big brother again as his dad welcomed a daughter named Olivia with his second wife.

And Zac Efron decided to spend Valentin's Day with his baby sister whom he previously referred to as "his little heartbreaker."

Efron dedicated an Instagram post to Olivia and wrote: "my Valentines," the duo can be seen sitting on the couch as they enjoyed a little bit of reading time, while Olivia held on to her dog-shaped stuffed animal.

5. Miley Cyrus and her self-love

Singer Miley Cyrus recently broke the internet with her latest hit, "Flowers" which is dedicated to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

In the song, Cyrus sings: "I can take myself dancing, I can hold my own hand, yeah I can love me better than you can."

And for the annual romantic day, the former Disney star decided to celebrate with self-love and shared an Instagram post with the caption: "I can love me better."

6. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Singer Ariana Grande and real estate broker Dalton Gomez tied the knot on May 15, 2021.

And to celebrate the romantic day, Gomez took to his Instagram page to share a tribute to his wife, and wrote: "My forever valentine."

The singer re-shared the post and wrote: "I love you."

7. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Former US President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama are one of our favorite couples! and the pair shared the cutest tribute celebrating Valentine's Day.

The former president shared a picture of him and Michelle Obama and captioned it: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the one and only, @MichelleObama. You make every day feel like an adventure"

The former first lady also shared a sweet tribute and wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day, @BarackObama! I couldn’t have asked for a better partner to navigate life with. Love you!"

7. Mohamed Hadid and his home country

The father of famous Palestinian supermodels Bella and Gigi Hadid, Mohamed Hadid decided to dedicate the day of love celebration to the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which is also his home country.

Hadid shared on his Instagram page a picture of a pink heart with the words "Will You Free My Palestine" written on it in red color, he simply captioned: "Please."

Also sharing the same picture were his daughters, Bella and Gigi Hadid.

8. Chris Evans and Alba Baptista

Taking to his Instagram story, actor Chris Evans,41, shared dozens of rare pictures and cute videos with his 25-year-old girlfriend Alba Baptista.

Met valentine buat chris evans & alba baptista.



Met bersedih buat yang liat ini 😔💔 pic.twitter.com/8eauGi68bL — Cenayang Film 🍿🥤 (@CenayangFilm) February 15, 2023

The pair kept their relationship a secret for almost a year but looks like this year Evans couldn't help but show off his girlfriend to the world.

9. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Spanish model Georgina Rodriguez celebrated their Valentine's Day in Saudi Arabia.

The couple celebrated the occasion with a romantic dinner at the Japanese restaurant Clap in Riyadh.

🎥 | أحدث ظهور لـ كريستيانو رونالدو وبرفقته جورجينا في مطعم #ClapRiyadh#CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/8p8PyUeHnx — محيط النصر (@M7EE66) February 14, 2023

Ronaldo shared on his Instagram a tribute to Rodriguez and wrote: "Happy Valentine’s Day meu amor! So lucky to have you in my life."

10. Halsey and Alev Aydin

Halsey shared with her Instagram followers two pictures marking the romantic day.

One snap featured her giving a kiss to her partner Alev Aydin, while the other picture featured her baby boy whom she welcomed in 2021.

She captioned the post: "Ya'aburnee."

The caption she wrote was from a song she released in 2021 and the final track of her fourth album. Ya'aburnee is dedicated to both Aydin and her baby.

The word "Ya'aburnee" translates to "you bury me" in Arabic, which is a declaration of one's hope that one'll die before another person because of how difficult it would be to live without them.

By Alexandra Abumuhor