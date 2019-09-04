  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Check out Pics of Haifa Wehbe's Super Cute Granddaughters

Check out Pics of Haifa Wehbe's Super Cute Granddaughters

Published September 4th, 2019 - 08:02 GMT
Haifa's two granddaughters looked very similar to their grandmother Source @haifawehbe instagram
Haifa's two granddaughters looked very similar to their grandmother (Source: @haifawehbe instagram)

After showing off her father's lavish home and in southern Lebanon, Zainab Fayad, the only daughter of superstar Haifa Wehbe, shared a series of pictures on Instagram of herself and her two daughters, Rahaf and Daniela.

 


Haifa's two granddaughters appeared very elegant in short outfits, and they looked very similar to their grandmother Haifa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Happiness 🌷🌼🍋🍃 @rahaf_fawaz_ @daniella_fawaz #ماشاءالله

A post shared by ZNF | زينب نصر فيّاض (@zainabnfayad) on

Rahaf and Daniela pictures melted the hearts of thousands of followers who assured their cuteness and beauty just like their diva granny, then they moved to comment on Zeinab's recent photo herself, who looked like mini Haifa.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Lebanon🌺 #ماشاءالله This picture is taken by me😊 @rahaf_fawaz_

A post shared by ZNF | زينب نصر فيّاض (@zainabnfayad) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

الهضامة كلاااا😍 @daniella_fawaz

A post shared by ZNF | زينب نصر فيّاض (@zainabnfayad) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🦋

A post shared by ZNF | زينب نصر فيّاض (@zainabnfayad) on

 


© 2000 - 2019 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now