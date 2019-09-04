Check out Pics of Haifa Wehbe's Super Cute Granddaughters

After showing off her father's lavish home and in southern Lebanon, Zainab Fayad, the only daughter of superstar Haifa Wehbe, shared a series of pictures on Instagram of herself and her two daughters, Rahaf and Daniela.





Haifa's two granddaughters appeared very elegant in short outfits, and they looked very similar to their grandmother Haifa.

Rahaf and Daniela pictures melted the hearts of thousands of followers who assured their cuteness and beauty just like their diva granny, then they moved to comment on Zeinab's recent photo herself, who looked like mini Haifa.