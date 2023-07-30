How dare you! Cardi B throws her microphone angrily at fan

ALBAWABA - Fans are just taking it too far with throwing things on stage, and Cardi B was not having it!

On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Cardi B performed her hit song Bodak Yellow before one of the concertgoers splashed their drink on the rapper. Cardi B did not wait a second before angrily throwing her microphone at the attendee.

The incident was caught on video and quickly went viral on social media, and the singer, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar was rocking a gorgeous orange gown before being splashed with the drink.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

Fans on social media were pretty much supportive of the singer, and stated that her reaction was the right one, a fan shared: "She did what needed to be done! People need to stop throwing stuff at performers!" another user penned: "This trend of attending female artists' sets just to attack them is disgusting and I hope everyone participating gets that energy BACK.”

A new "unwanted tradition" came to light where concertgoers threw things and objects on stage and hurt the performers.

Earlier an incident left Bebe Rexha in the hospital when a fan thought it would be "funny" to throw his phone on the singer's face, Rexha ended up with stitches on her eye, and her face was left with redness, swelling, and bruising.

Bebe Rexha gets hit by phone in the face on stage pic.twitter.com/AJ1Xj7NtfR — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 19, 2023

A person ran on stage during an Ava Max show in Los Angeles, slapping the singer so hard that he “scratched the inside of her eye"

literally what does ava max do for somebody to come on stage and slap her in the face what is wrong with people pic.twitter.com/OrzhDWsPGJ June 21, 2023

In a similar occurrence, country singer Kelsea Ballerini also had to stop mid-performance after a fan threw an object at her face.

In 2022, Harry Styles was seen waving at the crowd before rubbing his eye as Skittles were thrown at him from the audience.

STYLES VS. SKITTLES: Harry Styles was pelted with Skittles during his Love on Tour show in Los Angeles on Monday, apparently getting hit in the eye. https://t.co/gNtuQ2XJkm pic.twitter.com/5aA6vOd8r4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 17, 2022

However, even though objects are hurting performers, one object was thrown at a Drake concert that ended up getting the fan a job offer, the female fan threw a 36G bra on the singer, and Drake liked it and joked that he wanted to "locate the woman," soon after, Playboy contacted the fan for a modeling offer.

Drake looks to locate woman who threw 36G Bra on stage pic.twitter.com/EMVLPosrrX — Daily Loud (@dailyloudclips) July 23, 2023

After the continuous events where fans are throwing objects, she went on stage and "threatened to kill" whoever throws objects on stage, a video was posted on Instagram by one of the attendees of the Easy On Me singer giving the speech while holding a T-shirt gun in her hand.

9) Adele appears with a T-shirt throwing gun for then shooting at the public at a concert and warns her fans that many artists have been hit with objects by their fans and she doesn't want to be the next one pic.twitter.com/2NSkR717jr — adrisss💐 (@littlemoody8) July 10, 2023

She said: "Have you noticed what people are like forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing sh*t on stage, have you seen them? I f*cking dare you. I Dare you to throw something at me and I’ll f*cking kill you.”

The singer shot a T-shirt to the crowd and then said: "Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things at people … I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?"