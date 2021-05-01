How Did Bethenny Frankel Meet her Fiancé Paul Bernon?

Bethenny Frankel met her fiancé Paul Bernon on a dating app.

The 50-year-old star and Paul got engaged earlier this year but she admits she wasn't sure what to expect when the pair first met, because their first interactions were online.

Bethenny said: "We met on a dating app.

"I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him. He had a twinkle. He came as advertised – better than advertised. He overshot the mark."

Bethenny, who starred in the reality TV series 'The Real Housewives of New York City', explained that she and Paul are determined to keep their romance as private as possible – especially after her drawn-out divorce from former husband Jason Hoppy, which was only finalised in January.

In an interview with PEOPLE magazine, she said: "In the past I've been in a fishbowl, but that hasn't always worked out so great."



Bethenny also opened up on her the "intimate" experience of her engagement to Bernon, which happened a month before it became known to the world.

The 'Bethenny Ever After' star said: "It was intimate. Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful.

"It felt like a strange thing to announce, that just felt counter-intuitive."

Bethenny also revealed that she isn't putting too much focus on her wedding plans.

The star quipped: "I'm not going to be the old lady about to hit menopause going to the newsstand to buy bridal magazines! I'm like, 'What are you doing?'"

Frankel is well-known for her love of New York but recently suggested that she doesn't know whether the wedding will take place in The Big Apple.

Asked about the possibility of her nuptials taking place in the city, she said: "I’m not sure. I’m not sure. I mean, I love New York. I’m not sure."