How to Get Your Caffeine Fix in Dubai on International Coffee Day

International Coffee Day is on October 1 (Shutterstock)

If you love coffee, you’re in good company. Dubai’s pulling out all the stops to celebrate International Coffee Day on 1 October in true city style – here are our four favourite ways to satisfy your coffee cravings.

Get a free fix

Coffee tastes even better when it doesn’t cost a thing. Take advantage of the many top-notch coffee shops and cafes offering you a free (or nearly free) taste of their special brews on International Coffee Day. Quirky, ‘grammable spots to grab a cup include the new Park House café on Nessnass Beach or the relaxed neighbourhood vibes of Arrows & Sparrows in The Greens.

Surround yourself with free coffee, a flower arranging workshop, eclairs, barista art and even get a portrait painted by super-talented coffee illustrator and artist, Hatty Pedder, between 4-6pm at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel.

Spare just a dirham for a cup of barista’s bounty at Ultra Brasserie at both of its upmarket venues in Marina Plaza and Emaar Square Downtown, or get an early-bird treat at t Flow,Jumeirah Emirates Towers, where the first 100 customers get their cup absolutely free. . If you’re feeling flush and in need of a rush, in honour of the occasion, Latitude at Le Meridien hotel in Mina Seyahi is launching a bottomless cup of Illycafe for just AED28.

The origin story

Fancy yourself a bit off a coffee connoisseur? Why not learn all about the history of the flavourful bean firsthand at the Coffee Museum housed in the city’s old town. The tiny space reveals local coffee drinking habits, brewing methods and techniques, and offers a good insight into the long, special relationship the region has had with the bean. Did you know the one dirham coin actually features an Arabic dallah or coffee pot? Just another symbol of the drink’s significance in Emirati culture.





Become a Barista

If you already know your Arabica from your Robusta, why not take things up a step and get yourself some coffee training? You can take part in the trendy backroom (but knowledgeable) sessions at Raw Coffee in Al Quoz or Sheikh Zayed Road’s The Sum of Us, or more official certified courses from Dubai’s International Centre for Culinary Arts or International Institute of Coffee and Barista Training. Making a perfect brew might just help you start your day better!

Don’t want to commit to a course? Flow, the homegrown healthy eating and creative hub in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, has teamed up with Nightjar Coffee, the newest artisanal coffee roasters based in Alserkal Avenue, for an exclusive ‘coffee cupping’ event to mark the day. Join Antony Papandreou, Nightjar’s head of coffee and his head barista, in a one-off masterclass where guests will discover an array of different brewing and production processes, with the first 15 attendees to arrive for the 6pm session enjoying free tastings of several different coffee types.

Eclectic espresso and creative cappuccino

Aficionados of the bean already know all the best spots to grab a cup in Dubai. Make your way down to Raw Coffee and Mokha 1450, two places that take their coffee very seriously, for r some of the world’s most rare and expensive coffee. Or if you’re in the mood for a little more fun with your froth, hit up Kad Che café in Bay Square for creative caffeine cups such as popsicle lattes, jelly coffee and charcoal lattes, as well as regular brews, all for just AED2 on 1 October.