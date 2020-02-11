How To Make The Most Of Dubai's Winters

There are few better places to spend the winters than in Dubai. Cool weather and charming scenery, fun-filled activities and buzzing communities – there are plenty of ways to make the most of the city’s outdoor destinations. Need a little help planning the perfect day out with your loved ones? We’re shining a light on our favourite options.

Picnic in a park

‘Picturesque’ doesn’t do justice to Dubai’s parks – each greenery-clad getaway offers a charming respite from the buzz of the city surrounding it. Pack a picnic of healthy treats and find a shaded spot in your garden of choice for an inexpensive and relaxing day out with the whole family. Al Mamzar Beach Park offers you both grassy land and sandy shores dotted with barbecue pits. Or, head to the rolling fields of Dubai Creek Park, home to breathtaking botanical gardens, cycling paths and Dubai Dolphinarium – something you could do after walking for a good cause during Dubai Cares Walk for Education.

Dine at Jumeirah Lakes Towers

An urban community comprising 80 skyscraping towers, three man-made lakes and a playground, Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) is a haven for foodies. Dotted with mom-and-pop eateries such as Betawi and Chalco’s, it has something on its eclectic menu for everyone. Make your way to one of the many delicious restaurants and grab a table under the sun. Catch the hustle and bustle of this waterfront promenade while admiring modern architecture. Fancy an even closer look? Challenge yourself to a timed, 64-storey vertical run at the development’s Almas Tower for a view you will not forget.

Island thrills at The Palm Jumeirah

Palm Jumeirah has changed the world’s map, adding a distinct palm-shaped figure to Dubai’s shoreline. The unique stretch boasts some of the city’s most extravagant hotels, inimitable dining spots and adventures for all ages. Spend an afternoon swirling in the temperate waters of Aquaventure Waterpark, shooting through echoing tunnels and down adrenaline-pumping slides. Stroll down the 11km boardwalk, framed by breathtaking views of the coastline and ornate hotels, such as the One&Only The Palm and the Anantara The Palm.

Evenings at JBR

Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) is without a doubt one of Dubai’s most vivacious neighbourhoods. With the sea on one side, a plethora of trendy restaurants on the other and peppered with fashionable hotels, it’s the place to be all year round. There’s always some kind of entertainment at The Beach, where little ones can also enjoy a swim in the cool, gated Splash Pad. Dinner here comes with plenty of options, from upscale dining at Luigia Ristorante in Rixos JBR to casual bites at Shake Shack or PF Changs.

Tan on the sand

Unlike most cities, Dubai’s winters are prime beach weather. With a cool breeze in the air and soft waves in the sea, there’s no better time to roll out a towel and nap on the smooth sand. This city has no shortage of quality beaches to enjoy. If you’re looking for a quiet respite, Sunset Beach is a lowkey spot with stunning views of the Burj Al Arab. Find chill vibes, tasty food trucks – including Salt Burger – and watersports all-in-one at Kite Beach. Pick a piece of the shore for a good time, and try to make it in the early hours of the morning to see kitesurfing and other watersports action on the horizon.

Polo fun

Plan a day out trying something a little offbeat, such as the polo season, which takes place all through the early months of 2020 at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club. You can make the most of all the fast-paced action with free general admission entry (except on select days), or pre-book a picnic basket of delicious snacks and beverages for two on Fridays. Glam it up by reserving a gazebo or spots at one of the lounges for front-row views to enjoy all the entertainment on offer.

Explore the desert

No list about Dubai’s outdoors is complete without mentioning the desert. Venture out into the dunes and explore the stunning Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve. This wildlife sanctuary is home to more than 204 species of native birds, 158 species of migratory birds and over 10km of lakes, along with all kinds of dune-based activities. Learn about the lives of bedouins, gaze at the star-studded sky or catch the age-old sport of camel racing. You can even bring your bikes to take on the 15-20km Al Qudra Cycling Track, which frequently hosts contests like Al Marmoom Women’s Cycling Challenge.

Get the latest on events in Dubai from Dubai Calendar, or download the Dubai Calendar app.