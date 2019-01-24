This Is How Nadine Labaki Received the 'Capernaum' Oscar Nomination

'Capernaum' film got an Oscar nomination for best foreign film (Source: nadinelabaki - Instagram)

Arabs are present in this year's Oscar nominations thanks to the Lebanese film "Capernaum" by Nadine Labaki.

The film got an Oscar nomination for best foreign film and it is the second consecutive year in which Lebanon competes over the most prestigious award in Hollywood.

It was an unforgettable moment for Nadine, when she learned her film "Capernaum" got an Oscar nomination for the best foreign film of 2019.

The Lebanese director posted a video to her official Facebook account of the moment she saw the nominations and found her film got a nomination in the foreign film category alongside four other films.

She instantly cried with joy, accompanied by her husband and kids, some members of the crew and a number of friends.

The five-films category included the Lebanese film, Germany's "Never Look Away", "Shoplifters" from Japan, "Cold War" from Poland and "Roma" from Mexico.

The 91st session of the Oscars will be held on February 24th at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.