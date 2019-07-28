This Is How Nicole Saba Avoided Criticism on Swimsuit Picture



To escape the heat, Lebanese singer and actress Nicole Saba enjoyed her time in the swimming pool, feeling relaxed and calm.





Saba shared an image with her followers on Instagram in the pool. In another picture she posted, she hid the swimsuit she is wearing with a heart-shaped emoji that covered her body.

Nicole Saba prevented negative comments and criticism that she may receive, by disabling the comment feature on the picture.

In other news, Nicole Saba performed in a successful concert on the North Coast in which she performed many of her hit songs and she is preparing to release a new song that will be kept secret until it finalized, as it will be included in the songs of her new album, which she has been working on for some time.