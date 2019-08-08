This Is How Raya Abirached Commented on Her Viral Image With Her 'Husband's Ex Wife Vanessa Kirby

Lebanese TV presenter Raya Abirachid commented for the first time on the image that circulated on social media during an interview with her rumored husband's 'ex wife' actress Vanessa Kirby, as many said she barely tried to hold her nerves in the interview because she strongly hates her.





Abirachid reposted her photo with British actress Vanessa Kirby, who was said to be her current husband Italian journalist Valerio Camarano's ex wife in the image's caption. This was due to the fact that Abirached looked resentful during her interview with the actress.

The TV presenter hashtagged her retweet with "It's a Rumor I swear" declaring that the whole story was an imagination of social media users.

Interestingly, the beloved Lebanese media personality did not attack the accounts that posted the rumor using sharp words like some other celebrities do, but used the help of her famous meme material image, in which she appeared in tears after being hosted by Ramez Galal in his program "Ramez Fil Shalal" (Ramez in the Waterfall), last Ramadan.

The interview between Raya Abirached and Vanessa Kirby was part of the show "Scoop", where the actress was hosted to talk about her latest films "Hobbs & Shaw", which is currently in cinemas and stars Vin Diesel alongside Kirby.