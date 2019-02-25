'How to Train Your Dragon' is Number 1 in North America

How to Train Your Dragon' tops North American box office (Source: httydragon / Instagram )

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World -- the third chapter in the animated trilogy -- is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $55.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Alita: Battle Angel with $12 million, followed by The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part at No. 3, Fighting with My Family at No. 4 with $8 million and Isn't It Romantic at No. 5 with $7.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are What Men Want at No. 6 with $5.2 million, Happy Death Day 2U at No. 7 with $5 million, Cold Pursuit at No. 8 with $3.3 million, The Upside at No. 9 with $3.2 million and Run the Race at No. 10