How To Wrap Up Dubai Fitness Challenge - And Keep It Going

For the past month, Dubai’s residents of all ages have come together over a shared goal of improving their health, physical fitness and well-being with 30 minutes of daily activity. Although we have come to the last weekend of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, energies are still on a high. Speed up to the finish line with fun and free sporting events for the whole family and keep your momentum going strong even after the fitness frenzy is over.



Kite Beach



Winter in Dubai translates to beach weather, and there’s no better time to get your fill of water and sand sports than at the Kite Beach Fitness Village. Free sunset yoga sessions, stand-up paddle sessions, basketball tournaments, spin classes and more – check out all the activities you can still do by the sea. And of course, don’t miss out on closing day fireworks over the horizon on 16 November at 8pm.



After DFC: Come back to Kite Beach for a rejuvenating morning run at the padded running track, or take paddleboarding sessions with Kitesurf School Dubai. Swim in the waves or spend an afternoon climbing obstacles at Wire World Adventure Parks.



Dubai Festival City



Making a trip to Ikea this weekend? Bring your sneakers along and take a detour to the Festival City Mall Fitness Village. You can still try out free VR activities (including cricket!), attend free group exercises or test your abilities at DEWA’s 30x30 Skill Zone for a chance to win a mega prize. Or, rent a bike and cruise through a breezy trail to enjoy the weather. Be sure to stick around on 16 November to see fireworks by IMAGINE at 7:45pm.



After DFC: Jog around Festival Bay, the waterfront promenade outside the mall, while the weather is cool. You can even head over to Faby Land with the family for an action-packed day of arcade and skill games and novelty machines.



Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)



During DFC, JBR challenged residents and visitors alike to Walk the Walk – to walk or run along JBR’s 1.5km path or jog up and down the staircases for a cardio workout.



After DFC: The challenge may be over, but you can still run down the long road or push your limits on the staircases. If you head over to The Beach, you’ll also find a padded running path and outdoor gym equipment to up your game. It’s always lively here, so you have much to do and see during your workout.



Park fitness



Dubai’s paradisiacal parks make for a fabulous place to complete and extend your 30x30. There’s a fitness hub at Quranic Park, where you can exercise at specialised fitness stations or make use of a running track.



After DFC: Quranic Park is a breathtaking addition to the city’s must-see offerings, as it shares miracles from the Holy Quran. Take a morning jog through the Islamic gardens, or cycle with the family before settling down for a picnic. Enjoy similar relaxing experiences at any one of Dubai’s parks.



Ripe Market



Ripe Market, one of Dubai’s most popular alfresco markets, is back in the fields of Dubai Police Academy. Explore artisanal goods and organic foods here and challenge yourself to the Ninja Warrior OCR course for a memorable end to your 30x30.



After DFC: This Ripe Market location is open until April 2020, so you have plenty of time to enjoy the fresh air. Exercise in the sprawling garden and buy farm-fresh ingredients from local vendors to make healthy meals at home.