How Is Your Relationship With Your Mother During Home Stay? Samira Said Is Dancing With Her Son In Full Glam!

Published April 15th, 2020 - 07:44 GMT
Samira Said

Moroccan songstress Samira Said shared, with her 2.6 million followers on Instagram, a video of her dancing with her son Shady Naboulsy.

Samira was in full glam sporting a black outfit, a long white shirt and a Converse, spreading positivity as she danced with her son.

Said captioned the video: "Your existence by my side always gives me power .. Moments of happiness and joy with love .. from behind the scenes of filming the operetta You Are Stronger."

The operetta includes a group of stars, most notably King Mohammed Munir and Tamer Hosni, in addition to Arab stars such as Saber Al-Ribai, Wael Jassar and Carole Samaha.

The new operetta is supposed to be released this week, written by Medhat Al-Adl and composed by Amr Mustafa, distributed by Nader Hamdi, and directed by Tariq Al-Arian.

Diva Samira Said's Knockout Styles! A Look Back at The Voice Season 5

© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

