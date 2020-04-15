Hozier Announces The Release Date for His charity single

The 30-year-old Irish singer and musician announced Tuesday on Twitter that he will release his rendition of the song Friday to raise funds for the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) Childline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hozier performed "The Parting Glass," a Scottish traditional song, on the Irish talk show The Late Late Show in March.

"Happy to announce the performance of the Parting Glass from @RTELateLateShow will be out this Friday on all platforms with all proceeds going to @ISPCCChildlinel. Thanks to @rte for their support," he tweeted Tuesday.

On The Late Late Show, host Miriam O'Callaghan and Hozier had dedicated the performance to those who have died from COVID-19 complications.

"Sang this in dedication of those we've lost so far and for those fighting on the front line," Hozier wrote on Instagram.

Hozier released his second studio album, Wasteland, Baby!, in March 2019, and the single "The Bones" with Maren Morris in May. He is best known for the song "Take Me to Church."

Other musical artists will perform to raise funds for COVID-19 relief. Bruce Springsteen, Halsey and other artists from New Jersey will perform April 22 during a special broadcast, Jersey 4 Jersey, for relief efforts in the state.

In addition, several artists will perform in an effort to uplift and entertain fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have joined the lineup for the Disney Family Singalong, airing Thursday on ABC, while Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion have joined the roster for Global Citizen's One World: Together at Home special, airing Saturday on NBC, CBS, ABC and other networks.