Hozier's 'Wasteland, Baby!' is Number 1 in the US

Wasteland, Baby! is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart (Source: hozier / Youtube )

Singer-songwriter Hozier's Wasteland, Baby! is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 roster dated Saturday is Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next, followed by the A Star is Born movie soundtrack at No. 3, 2 Chainz's Rap or Go to the League at No. 4 and Lil Skies' Shelby at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the soundtrack to the film Bohemian Rhapsody at No. 6, Solange's When I Get Home at No. 7, Gunna's Drip or Drown 2 at No. 8, Offset's Father of 4 at No. 9 and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's Hoodie SZN at No. 10.