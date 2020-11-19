Huda Beauty is Most in-Demand Beauty Brand of 2020

Huda Beauty has kept its position as the most in-demand cosmetics brand across the globe in 2020 according to calculations by The Cosmetify Index. The Dubai-based label, founded by US-Iraqi entrepreneur Huda Kattan, was followed by Kylie Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Anastasia Beverley Hills and NYX Professional Makeup.

The Cosmetify Index ranks the world’s biggest beauty brands based on search volume, increase in searches, Instagram followers, hashtags and engagement.

Rounding out the top 10 is The Body Shop, Florence by Mills, L'Oreal Paris, Yves Rocher, ColourPop Cosmetics, Pur and Morphe.