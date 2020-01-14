Huda Katta Announces The Release of Products From Her New Skincare Line

Kattan has always been open about her skin imperfections. “I’ve said it before, but my skin has been a JOURNEY,” she wrote in the post.

Despite her extensive knowledge of makeup, Kattan was never satisfied with her skin, she said. “As a kid I had really dry-sensitive skin, that was super rough and uneven in tone and texture, and at 19 I started dealing with cystic adult acne,” she wrote.

There were days when Kattan says she felt insecure about her skin, adding that she could not leave her house because her acne was “painful and bad.”

According to the mogul, her skin improvement was all thanks to “blogging and experimenting.”

“What happened was truly unexpected! My skin became so soft, even smooth, my pores disappeared, and my acne was (finally) under control,” she said.

On her new Huda Beauty Skin page, Kattan shared before and after clips of herself a little over a year ago and now. “I can't believe it! Before with makeup and less confidence, After, with our new skincare line, absolutely no makeup, but so much confidence!” she wrote in the post.

“Both of these are during basic breakouts (nothing severe), but my skin texture is sooooo different!! Even my neck looks better! (sic)” she added.

Kattan is ranked in the top 40 of Forbes’ 2019 list of the wealthiest self-made female entrepreneurs in the US, with a reported net worth of $610 million. She has a makeup line, a fragrance line and now a skincare line.