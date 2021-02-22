Huda Kattan Flips Through Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Memoir

The entrepreneur and founder of Huda Beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself flipping through Chopra Jonas’s memoir and gushing about the film star.
The entrepreneur and founder of Huda Beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself flipping through Chopra Jonas’s memoir and gushing about the film star.
“First of all, Priyanka Chopra thank you so much for your book – and you signed it. Oh my God, Priyanka Chopra knows who I am, I’m so excited,” gushed the Iraqi entrepreneur in the video.
“Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful (sic),” wrote Chopra Jonas on Instagram.
In her memoir, the former Miss World opens up about her multiple rhinoplasty surgeries, endorsing skin-whitening products early in her career and the grief she felt after the loss of her father.
The 38-year-old actress has been quite busy promoting her new autobiographical book.
Recently, she appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and was also a speaker at the Jaipur Literature Festival.
Additionally, she recently launched her own hair care line. Named Anomaly, the brand is vegan, eco-friendly and in the affordable price bracket
The hair care brand is formulated with clean ingredients packaged inside bottles made out of 100 percent recycled plastic from oceans and landfills.
Via SyndiGate.info
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved.