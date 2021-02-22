Huda Kattan Flips Through Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Memoir

The entrepreneur and founder of Huda Beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself flipping through Chopra Jonas’s memoir and gushing about the film star.

The entrepreneur and founder of Huda Beauty took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of herself flipping through Chopra Jonas’s memoir and gushing about the film star.

“First of all, Priyanka Chopra thank you so much for your book – and you signed it. Oh my God, Priyanka Chopra knows who I am, I’m so excited,” gushed the Iraqi entrepreneur in the video.

“Soooo this happened...in less than a week... The New York Times Best Sellers list!!Thank you so much to everyone who has supported #Unfinished. Endlessly grateful (sic),” wrote Chopra Jonas on Instagram.

In her memoir, the former Miss World opens up about her multiple rhinoplasty surgeries, endorsing skin-whitening products early in her career and the grief she felt after the loss of her father.

The 38-year-old actress has been quite busy promoting her new autobiographical book.

Recently, she appeared on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” and was also a speaker at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Additionally, she recently launched her own hair care line. Named Anomaly, the brand is vegan, eco-friendly and in the affordable price bracket

The hair care brand is formulated with clean ingredients packaged inside bottles made out of 100 percent recycled plastic from oceans and landfills.