Huda Kattan Launches its Very First Mascara

After launching her cult brand seven years ago with a pair of false eyelashes, Iraqi-American beauty mogul Huda Kattan has debuted Huda Beauty’s very first mascara.

This week, the cosmetics label made its first foray into the mascara world with the release of Legit Lashes.

Featuring two wands – one for lengthening and one for volume – the Legit Lashes mascara is designed to give anyone bold, dramatic eyelashes one coat at a time.

It’s hardly surprising then that the product, which was nearly five years in the making, resulted in a waiting list of 10,000 people just 12-hours after its reveal.

The trick? Apply in zig-zag motions from root to tip for a head-turning, false lash effect.

The new product will be available for purchase from May 20 at Sephora stores as well as hudabeauty.com.