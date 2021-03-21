Huda Kattan Receives Glamour’s Entrepreneurial Gamechanger of The Year Award

US-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan is the recipient of yet another award. This week, the Dubai-based beauty guru received Glamour’s Entrepreneurial Gamechanger of the Year award for 2021.

The Dubai-based entrepreneur took to her personal Instagram account to celebrate the new accolade.

“I am so incredibly humbled to receive your Entrepreneurial Gamechanger of the Year award,” said the 37-year-old in a clip.

She added: “For me, beauty is going to be something that will continue to grow and it’s going to continue to inspire people. It’s going to touch people so much. But also, you know with beauty standards, the world has changed in such a way because of social media, because of our voices… we’ve democratized beauty. We need to do so much more. I feel like that’s happening and I’m really proud of where the industry is going to go.”

Previous recipients of the Glamour Women of The Year Awards, which boast a range of awards in various fields, include Serena Williams, Angelina Jolie, Adele, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Hudson.

Kattan is known for being at the helm of one of the world’s fastest-growing makeup brands Huda Beauty.

She launched the brand in 2013 with a set of false eyelashes, when she couldn’t find any that suited her taste on the market.

Today, Kattan’s beauty empire is estimated to be worth a billion dollars and Huda Beauty’s products are stocked in more than 1,500 stores worldwide.

The entrepreneur has since grown her cosmetics empire, and last year branched out from makeup to launch her skincare brand Wishful.

She is also the co-founder of fragrance label Kayali, alongside her younger sister Mona Kattan, with whom she also has a reality show “Huda Boss” on Facebook Watch.

Kattan, who was born and raised in Oklahoma and is the daughter of immigrants from Iraq, is ranked in the top 50 of Forbes’ 2020 list of the wealthiest self-made female entrepreneurs in the US, with a reported net worth of $510 million.

With 48 million Instagram followers and counting, Time magazine listed the beauty mogul as one of the most influential people on the internet.