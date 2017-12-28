Hugh Jackman's Talents are not Confined to Movie Sets, He is a Cricket Commentator

Hugh, 49, is a passionate follower of the sport and his brief commentary stint was widely lauded by fans on social media (Source: BAKOUNINE - Shutterstock)

Hugh Jackman tried his hand at cricket commentary on Tuesday (26.12.17).

The Hollywood actor proved his talents aren't confined to movie sets by joining the Channel 9 commentary team in Australia, as he provided a ball-by-ball account of his beloved team's latest game against England Down Under.

Hugh, 49, is a passionate follower of the sport and his brief commentary stint was widely lauded by fans on social media, with some users even suggesting he's better than the more established commentators.

Previously, Hugh revealed he frequently attends the annual game in Melbourne, which starts on Boxing Day.

And lately, he's been turning the occasion into a family affair, as he travels to the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground with members of his family.

The Sydney-born star shared: "Lately, the tradition has been the Test at the MCG [on Boxing Day]. I bring my dad and my brother.

"We all do the breakfast and we stay on and to me, it's one of the great days of sport. There's nothing like it anywhere in the world."

Meanwhile, Hugh recently claimed he is like the "adult" in his relationship.

The 'Wolverine' star has been married to his wife Deborra-lee Furness since 1996, and he believes that their contrasting personalities has been one of the keys to their happy relationship.

He explained: "I'm literally the adult in the relationship. She's just like a little kid. I'm the [one saying], 'Babe, this is not a legal parking spot'. 'Oh, come on, Mr. Goody- Goody' ... I've always believed that in marriage you know you're going to go through some crazy ups and downs."

Hugh also previously admitted he feels fortunate to have found the love of his life before he emerged as a true Hollywood star.

He said: "One of the great pieces of fortune in my career, it started late, but that Deb and I were already set together, a team, madly in love, like literally before it all happened."