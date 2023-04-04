Hugh Jackman had another cancer scare

ALBAWABA - Hugh Jackman had another skin cancer scare and had to undergo two biopsies.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman underwent two biopsies as advised by his doctor after the appearance of "little things" that could potentially be Basal Cell Carcinoma which is a type of skin cancer.

This is the second cancer scare the actor had. In 2017, Jackman has six skin cancer removed from his face,

And now, with his skin cancer history, the star is urging people to take care of their skin.

In a new video, Jackman appeared with bandage on his nose when he asked his followers to pay attention to their skin and start practicing sun safety.

He said: "Hey guys. So, I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr Iron, who's awesome. I'll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I'll let you know."

"Just to remind you, Basal Cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all."

He then shared that the sun spots he has beet getting cut off from his skin are from the time he spent outdoors 25 years go.

The Wolverine actor then urged his followers to protect and care for their skin asking them to wear sunscreen.

"Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there, alright? Please be safe."

In the caption of the video, Jackman wrote: "I know you’ve heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I’m going to keep talking about them, if need be. And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I’m happy."