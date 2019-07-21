Hulu Is 'the Orville' New Home in Its Third Season

Season 3 of the sci-fi comedy The Orville will move from Fox to Hulu for its third season.





The series was renewed in May.

The show's writer, producer and star Seth MacFarlane announced its new home on Saturday at San Diego Comic Con.

Also featuring Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald and Scott Grimes, The Orville is expected to return with fresh episodes late next year.

"As the show has evolved and become more ambitious production-wise, I determined that I would not be able to deliver episodes until 2020, which would be challenging for the network," MacFarlane said. "So, we began to discuss how best to support the third season in a way that worked for the show. It's exactly this kind of willingness to accommodate a show's creative needs that's made me want to stick around for so long."

Fox is also the home of MacFarlane's long-running animated TV show, Family Guy.