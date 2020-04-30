Hunter Hayes Gets Eliminated From The Masked Singer

Singer-songwriter Hunter Hayes -- who was dressed as an astronaut -- became the latest disguised celebrity to be eliminated from Season 3 of Fox's The Masked Singer competition series Wednesday night.

Previous stars who have been voted off the show this season include Bret Michaels, Jordyn Woods, Rob Gronkowski, JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne.

Five costumed performers remain in the competition, which is hosted by Nick Cannon. The judges' panel is comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

"I am so happy that you came on our show @HunterHayes You were truly out of this world and I cannot wait to see what you do next!!! Much love," Scherzinger tweeted.