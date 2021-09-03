Hurricane Ida Hits Cardi B's Home

Cardi B’s home has flooded.

The ‘WAP’ hitmaker shared a video on social media on Thursday (02.09.21) which showed puddles forming on the floor of her home in Atlanta, Georgia, following the devastation caused by Hurricane Ida.

In her video, Cardi showed the extent of the water damage and said: “What the f***? This s*** is so f****** whack! F***.”

And when she made it to her bathroom, she added: “Oh my god, it’s starting to stink.”

Cardi also wrote a caption on the clip which simply read: “Storm is no joke.”

Hurricane Ida has wreaked havoc on the east coast of the US and has left millions without electricity as well as causing severe flooding.

For Cardi, the devastation caused by the storm comes as she’s already dealing with the stresses of having a baby on the way, as she’s currently pregnant with her second child with husband Offset.

The 28-year-old rapper already has three-year-old daughter Kulture with the Migos star, and recently said she will financially support her children when they get older – as long as they are in school.

Cardi wrote on her Twitter account: "When my kids get older and they want to move out imma get them a big a** condo and imma be paying their rent ONLY IF they are in school or workin on business ventures!! If not you living in my house, under my rules or you gotta pay your own rent. (sic)"

Meanwhile, the ‘I Like It’ rapper also recently admitted she thinks the US could be on the cusp of another COVID-19 lockdown, even though they have been rolling out the vaccine for months.

Cardi asked her followers on social media: "Y’all think they finna close down the US again ? [question emoji] (sic)"